Cramer's lightning round: Let's stay with Frontier

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
CH Robinson Worldwide Inc: "We don't need any more of these logistics companies. They're a dime a dozen."
EQT Corp: "I'm going bullish, because I believe in natural gas."
Frontier Group Holdings Inc: "I'm not going to go against an airline when people seem to want to travel more than they want to talk with people. So, let's stay with it."
Camping World Holdings Inc: "Too cheap. Have to own it."
Ameriprise Financial Inc: "Very strong company. I would buy it here."
