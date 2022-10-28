Cramer's lightning round: Let's stay with Frontier

Loading chart...

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc : "We don't need any more of these logistics companies. They're a dime a dozen."

EQT Corp : "I'm going bullish, because I believe in natural gas."

Frontier Group Holdings Inc : "I'm not going to go against an airline when people seem to want to travel more than they want to talk with people. So, let's stay with it."

Camping World Holdings Inc : "Too cheap. Have to own it."

Ameriprise Financial Inc : "Very strong company. I would buy it here."

