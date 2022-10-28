Co-defendant in SEC civil fraud complaint against fake billionaire Justin Costello agrees to settle case

The Securities and Exchange Commission has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit against a man accused of five separate penny stock pump-and-dump schemes, court filings revealed on Friday.

The man, David Ferraro, is accused of using his prolific Twitter account to assist a second defendant, former federal fugitive Justin Costello, on the stock schemes. The SEC said the duo allegedly netted almost $800,000 in illicit profits in those efforts.

Costello, 42, himself is accused in both the SEC's civil complaint and a related federal criminal indictment of posing as a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq war veteran to swindle investors and others out of $35 million.

Ferraro, a 44-year-old resident of Radford, Va., was not charged in the criminal case against Costello, which like the SEC suit was filed several weeks ago in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Washington state.

But the indictment refers to Costello's unidentified, unindicted co-conspirator with Ferraro's initials, engaging in the same conduct that the SEC complaint alleges.

Ferraro agreed to settle the SEC's case without admitting or denying the allegations. A judge still needs to sign off on the SEC's proposed agreement to close the case, which doesn't apply to Costello.

The deal would permanently bar Ferraro from participating in any offering of penny stocks.

The judgment also said a judge would determine whether it is appropriate for Ferraro, who is accused of violating the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, to disgorge any "ill-gotten gains" from his schemes, as well as any civil penalty.