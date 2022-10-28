Major tech ETFs saw big inflows this week as investors look to buy the dip from rough earnings

Disappointing earnings reports from some major tech stocks have caused large one-day declines this week, but investors in exchange-traded funds are still embracing the space as a whole. According to FactSet, the four biggest tech and consumer discretionary ETFs by assets have all seen positive inflows over the past week. Cumulatively, the 10 largest long-only funds have pulled in a net positive inflow of about $1.6 billion over the past week. The cash has rolled in despite big earnings misses, with Facebook parent Meta delivering arguably the ugliest performance. The stock fell more than 24% on Thursday after the company guided for increased costs in 2023. Alphabet dropped 9% on Wednesday after reporting that YouTube revenue surprisingly declined. But the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) , which counts Meta and Alphabet among its top holdings, has raked in more than $100 million over the past week. Bernstein's Mark Diver and Sarah McCarthy said in a note to clients Friday that global flows have been positive across many sectors in October, with tech funds as the strongest equity sector in the past week. "This data suggests that equity fund investors are buying into the tactical rally which has occurred since the end of September, but we think that elevated macro and earnings risk will eventually counteract moderating sentiment," the note said. The appetite for tech stocks appears to extend to more aggressive funds, as well, including Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) , which has seen about $80 million in inflows in the past week. One area that has been weak is semiconductors. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has seen outflows of more than $66 million over the past week. Meanwhile, the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) fund, which serves as a bet against chip stocks, attracted more than $123 million. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.