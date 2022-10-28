Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed Intel , whose stock surged almost 11% Friday after chip maker beat analysts' third quarter earnings and sales estimates. The chipmaker also announced a plan to deliver $10 billion in efficiency improvements and cost reductions over the next three years. Barclays upgraded Intel to to equal weight from underweight. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan highlighted Gilead Sciences . The stock popped 12% after posting better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Truist also upgraded the biopharmaceutical maker to buy from hold . Other stocks mentioned included Amazon and Apple . Both the two tech titans are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.