CNBC Investing Club

Stocks shrug off tech's troubles as the Street awaits key inflation data next week

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
FAANG stocks displayed at the Nasdaq.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

The major indexes all posted gains this week despite a Big Tech beatdown, proving the market can rally without its most valuable stocks.

More In Analysis

Here's a roundup of 8 price target changes we made in Club stocks after earnings
CNBC Investing ClubHere's a roundup of 8 price target changes we made in Club stocks after earnings
Matthew J. Belvedere2 hours ago
Multiple revenue misses in one of our winners convinced us to take profits and get out
CNBC Investing ClubMultiple revenue misses in one of our winners convinced us to take profits and get out
Jeff Marks5 hours ago
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Looking for new stocks, 2 trades, earnings recap
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Looking for new stocks, 2 trades, earnings recap
Krystal Hur5 hours ago
Read More