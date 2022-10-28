CNBC Pro

'Tables have turned on FANG': Tech earnings wreck splits the stock market

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

These 13 sell-rated global stocks have serious downside risk, Wall Street analysts say
CNBC ProThese 13 sell-rated global stocks have serious downside risk, Wall Street analysts say
Ganesh Rao
Tech stocks are tumbling but one fund manager still loves Microsoft. Here’s why
CNBC ProTech stocks are tumbling but one fund manager still loves Microsoft. Here’s why
Zavier Ong
There's a lot of pain ahead for markets, strategist warns, arguing the rally looks short-lived
CNBC ProThere's a lot of pain ahead for markets, strategist warns, arguing the rally looks short-lived
Jenni Reid
Read More