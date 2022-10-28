Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years of marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 7, 2018.

NFL superstar Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are getting divorced after 13 years of marriage, they announced Friday.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, said on Instagram. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The celebrity couple married in 2009 and have two children together: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady has another son, Jack, 15, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Combined, Brady and Bündchen have a reported net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Bündchen, 42, said in a statement posted to her Instagram, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season weeks after announcing his retirement back in February. In an interview with Elle Magazine in September, Bundchen expressed her concerns about Brady returning to football for a 23rd season, and his third with the Buccaneers.

"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Brady's Bucs are 3-5 this year, an uncharacteristically bad record for the quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, including six with the New England Patriots and one with Tampa.

The Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.