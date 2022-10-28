Prepare your finances for a recession despite strong GDP report, warn financial advisors: 'Plan for more disruption'

Dimitri Otis | Stone | Getty Images

The U.S. economy grew in the third quarter, reversing a negative trend from the first half of the year — but weakness looms under the surface and households shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of financial security, economists and financial advisors said. "I think investors should still continue to be cautious ... and plan for more disruption," said Winnie Sun, co-founder and managing director of Sun Group Wealth Partners, based in Irvine, California, and a member of CNBC's Advisor Council. Gross domestic product — a sum of all the goods and services produced in the U.S. — grew by 0.6% from July through September, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That figure amounts to 2.6% growth on an annualized basis. "For the U.S. economy, a developed economy, that's very respectable, slightly above average," said John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult, a data research company.

Why it may be 'a chilly winter'

That GDP expansion marks a rebound from a deceleration in both Q1 and Q2. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth meets the common definition of a recession — though the National Bureau of Economic Research, generally considered the arbiter of downturns, hasn't officially declared one. Nonetheless, many economists don't expect the recent growth to persist. The headline growth in Q3 was driven by non-domestic factors, like an increase in exports overseas, Leer said. But the U.S. can't depend on strong global demand to continue, due partly to a strong dollar, which makes U.S. products more costly to buy, as well as economic challenges in Europe, an ongoing slowdown in China, and high food and energy prices globally, Leer added.

He also pointed to a slowdown in residential and non-residential fixed investment, which includes things like homebuilding and construction of commercial buildings and warehouses. And consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of the U.S. economy, "slowed to its weakest pace since the first quarter when spending first hit a wall in response to soaring inflation," Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, wrote in a tweet. "Bottom Line: This may be the strongest and only positive print on GDP growth we see for a while," Swonk wrote. "Bundle up for what looks to be a chilly winter." And there are concerns beyond some underlying weakness in the federal data, economists said. Consumer prices this year have risen at about the fastest pace in four decades, pressuring household finances. The Federal Reserve has also been raising borrowing costs aggressively to reduce inflation. Higher interest rates have already pushed mortgage demand to the lowest level since 1997. "Export growth will soon fade and domestic demand is getting crushed under the weight of higher interest rates," Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note. "We expect the economy to enter a mild recession in the first half of next year."

