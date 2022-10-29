CNBC Pro

These stocks reporting earnings in the week ahead have a track record of beating expectations and trading higher

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

Goldman says this options strategy around earnings is returning 13%. How to play it next
CNBC ProGoldman says this options strategy around earnings is returning 13%. How to play it next
Jesse Pound
3 ETFs to buy if earnings confirm the bottom is in for tech stocks
CNBC Pro3 ETFs to buy if earnings confirm the bottom is in for tech stocks
Jesse Pound
Earnings playbook: How to trade the busiest week of the season thus far, including Apple and Amazon
CNBC ProEarnings playbook: How to trade the busiest week of the season thus far, including Apple and Amazon
Fred Imbert
Read More