Audiences are still discovering John Carpenter's cult classic 'Prince of Darkness' 35 years later

John Carpenter is the king of Halloween. And not just because he directed "Halloween."

He's the creative force behind spooky season classics like "The Fog," "Christine" and "The Thing." A lucrative new trilogy of "Halloween" sequels to his 1978 original just wrapped up with "Halloween Ends," which Carpenter helped score and executive produce. He and his spouse, the writer and producer Sandy King Carpenter, oversee Storm King Comics, which just turned 10 and features dozens of horror and science fiction titles, including special releases each year for Halloween.

But this year, one of Carpenter's more obscure movies, "Prince of Darkness," which teems with insects and metaphysical dread, is having a moment and finding new audiences.

The movie's 35th anniversary was just last weekend, in the heart of the peak time for scary movies. Highbrow film-streaming service The Criterion Channel is featuring it this month as part of its Halloween programming. And it's been released three times on boutique home-video company Shout Factory's horror-centric Scream Factory label, the most recent edition being an acclaimed 4K high-definition disc last year. (Carpenter is the most represented director at Scream Factory. "We tried to get all his films," marketing executive and co-founder Jeff Nelson said.)

That's quite a turnaround for "Prince of Darkness," which critics panned when it was released in 1987. New York Times critic Vincent Canby called it "surprisingly cheesy."

The movie is now regarded as one of Carpenter's best and most interesting movies. Phil Hoad of The Guardian called it "maybe the director's most underrated film." Gizmodo's Cheryl Eddy said it "contains one of the most disturbing depictions of evil ever."

The reappraisal sits just fine with Carpenter.

"It makes me feel good. That's a good feeling, as opposed to a bad feeling," he said, with a dry emphasis on "good" and "bad," in a recent interview with CNBC.