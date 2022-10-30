As Supplemental Security Income turns 50, some are calling for the program's outdated rules to change

Fg Trade | E+ | Getty Images

A key federal program providing benefits to elderly, blind and disabled people — Supplemental Security Income — is turning 50 years old. The program, which currently serves nearly 8 million beneficiaries, was created by legislation signed by President Richard Nixon on Oct. 30, 1972. But even as Supplemental Security Income — called SSI for short — provides crucial income for adults and children with disabilities and elderly individuals, its benefits and requirements have gone decades without major updates. "As we mark 50 years of this bedrock program, it's a bittersweet anniversary to celebrate because SSI has been left to wither on the vine for nearly as long as it's been around," Rebecca Vallas, senior fellow and co-director of The Century Foundation's Disability Economic Justice Collaborative, said during a recent webinar hosted by the progressive think tank. What's more, SSI's eligibility criteria "have become extraordinarily restrictive, punitive, counterproductive and even outright inhumane," Vallas said. The outdated rules have caught the attention of certain Washington policymakers. "We know that Washington neglected this program for too long," Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said during the webcast. "We know how much needs to be done to bring SSI into the 21st century."

SSI beneficiaries can have 'basically no savings'

Proposal takes on 'biggest hurdle'

The rules are not only burdensome for individuals and families who rely on the program, but also expensive for the Social Security Administration to manage. SSI represents about 80% of the administrative costs for the Social Security Administration, due in part to the means testing the program requires, noted Will Raderman, employment policy analyst at the Niskanen Center. That's despite the fact the population served by Social Security is eight times the size of SSI. (To be sure, some beneficiaries receive both Social Security and SSI, though their benefits are reduced for doing so.) Some lawmakers on Capitol Hill are making a bipartisan push to update the asset limits. A bipartisan bill — the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act — seeks to raise the asset limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for couples, and also index them to inflation.

