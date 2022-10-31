CNBC Pro

A key threshold awaits the S&P 500, which could test the staying power of this October rally

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

The market is moving in-line with seasonal patterns almost perfectly — Post-midterms rally next?
CNBC ProThe market is moving in-line with seasonal patterns almost perfectly — Post-midterms rally next?
Michael Santoli
Breaking down October's big stock bounce — and why the market didn't need Big Tech to do it
CNBC ProBreaking down October's big stock bounce — and why the market didn't need Big Tech to do it
Michael Santoli
Is Meta a broken stock? Earnings will help answer some lingering questions
CNBC ProIs Meta a broken stock? Earnings will help answer some lingering questions
Michael Santoli
Read More