Asia-Pacific markets set to rise ahead of China factory activity data

Pedestrians cross a street in front of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operated by Japan Exchange Group, in Tokyo, Japan.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to rise on Monday ahead of China's factory activity data that's slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week.

On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes jumped 2% each on optimism that inflation may be slowing.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,485 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,530. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,105.20.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was trading 1% higher.

China's National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release its Purchasing Managers' Index data Monday, and analysts expect a reading of 50, according to a Reuters poll.

Later this week, the Federal Reserve will hold its policy meeting and announce its interest rate decision. Several countries will report inflation data this week.