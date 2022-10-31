CCTV Script 28/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 28, 2022.

The ECB's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points was fully in line with the market's expectations. It is interesting to note that, when Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB spoke about the expectations of future rate hikes, the market took the content of her speech this time, as well as the expectations of rate hikes discussed at the last meeting, and brought them together to analyze it verbatim and concluded that the ECB would gradually become dovish and slow down rate hikes in the future.

As a result, we saw the euro exchange rate against the dollar fall after the resolution was announced, instead of rising due to the rate hike. Moreover, the spread between the German and Italian 10-year bond yields, risk parameter of the European bond market, narrowed. It touched the lows of mid-August.

And investors were not surprised by the ECB's decision to reduce support to European banks and change the targeted long-term refinancing operations, and the market reaction was relatively muted.

European banks have been able to obtain very low borrowing costs through this operation in the past few years, and the interest rate hike cycle that has opened up since this year has led to higher lending returns for banks. Recently published earnings reports show that most European banks are in a fairly good profit position.

For investors who thought that the ECB may "turn from hawkish to dovish", former ECB Supervisory Board member Anholoni said in an interview with CNBC that the market over-interpreted Governor Lagarde's speech, and he believes that the tightening cycle will continue.

Ignazio Angeloni, European University Institute Professor

"I do think that the language of Mrs. Lagarde was very clear today, that more is to come. So this is one unless there are shocking news coming up from now to December. I certainly would expect that the tightening cycle will increase into the next meeting."

The current economic situation in Europe has put the ECB in a difficult position.

On the one hand, the price level in the eurozone has been climbing this year, with inflation up 9.9% last month, and in the consumer-price index basket of goods, nearly 80% of commodity prices rose above the ECB's target inflation rate of 2%. This means that the central bank's task of raising interest rates to reduce inflation is far from complete.

On the other hand, the eurozone is at risk of recession, and aggressive rate hikes will put the economy under pressure. A number of eurozone leaders have begun to speak out against rising borrowing costs.

At a time of dilemma, what will the ECB choose? At this point in time, the market believes that "lowering inflation" is more important than "preserving growth". Investors believe that with the recent strikes in Europe and the pressure of wage inflation just rising, the dynamics of the labor market need to be taken into account.

Mark Preskett, portfolio manager at Morningstar Investment Management

"If you looked at statements and speeches from ECB governors, they would suggest that they're prioritizing inflation over possible recession. What really scares us is the labor market unemployment at three and a half percent, the lowest since 1974. We've just got wage inflation pressures coming through. So we've had numerous strikes over the past few months. Unions claiming big pay rises. With unemployment so low, workers are in a strong position to push for large pay rises."

Another focus of market attention is when the ECB will begin reducing its 8.8 trillion euro balance sheet. According to President Lagarde, discussion of quantitative tightening in December will focus on three elements: the outlook for inflation, the effects of measures that have already been taken, and the lag in the transmission of monetary policy into economic activity.



