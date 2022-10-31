CCTV Script 31/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 31, 2022.

As the cost of living rises, we are seeing a phenomenon called "consumption downgrading" in Europe. It has been observed that consumers in Europe have rapidly reduced their plans to make major purchases and reduced spending on leisure and entertainment.

In Europe, the proportion of those who do not expect to make major purchases is much higher than the proportion who do expect to make them. The data shows that the willingness to spend on cars and houses, has fallen to the lowest level in two decades, excluding the early months of the Covid 19.

As European consumers tighten their wallets, the first spending to be cut is leisure and entertainment activities such as going to the movies. In September and October, cinema box office revenues in five European countries fell by 59% compared to 2019.

Due to high prices, consumers are spending more money but purchasing fewer goods. This graph illustrates the trend of consumer purchases in the EU in terms of value and quantity. There is a growing gap between the two. Consumer spending in the EU increased by 9% in August, but the number of goods purchased decreased by 1%.

Alan Jope, Unilever CEO

"And in Europe, we've got a measurable reduction in consumer confidence in Europe."

The chief financial officer of consumer goods company Unilever said that the basic needs of European consumers are occupying a higher share of wallets - things like utilities, transportation and food - and there tends to be a cut back on discretionary non-food items.

In fact, even the consumption of energy, which falls under the basic needs category, has decreased. Consumers are responding to rising energy costs by using less fuel. According to an analysis by Barclays, gas consumption in Germany, France and Italy was about 15% lower than the 2017 to 2021 average during the week of October 16 to 22.

The decline is likely a result of efforts by European governments to curtail consumption, as well as destruction of demand caused by higher prices and recent warming temperatures, according to Mark Cus Babic, European economist at Barclays.

Due to the squeeze on households' real income, consumers are tightening their belts trying to save money and forego some spending to ensure they have enough money for heating and other essential spending this winter, according to Melanie Debono, senior Europe economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Although the economies of Germany, France and Spain continued to grow in the third quarter of the year, France's growth was driven by investment, and its household consumption stagnated. And consumer spending in Spain remains more than 5 percent below its pre-pandemic level. Tomas Dvorak, an economist at Oxford Economics, believes that timelier indicators indicate a sharp slowdown in the eurozone economy and he warned that "the bloc will slide into a recession over the winter."



