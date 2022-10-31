Charts suggest the market has more upside through the end of the year, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could see a rally later this year that lasts through the end of 2022.

"The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, were able to call this incredible October rally. … And now he says that this market's likely got even more upside even through the end of the year," Cramer said.

Stocks fell on Monday but saw a major comeback in October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 13.95% in its best month since 1976. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite increased about 8% and 3.9%, respectively, in October.

To explain Williams' analysis, Cramer first examined the chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures in black, and Williams' true seasonal pattern in blue.