European markets head for positive start as investors wait for euro zone inflation and GDP data

European markets are set to start the new trading week on a positive note after a shaky end to last week as investors digest the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points.

On Monday, regional investors will be watching for the latest inflation figures from the euro zone for October, as well as third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

Elsewhere overnight, shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week when it will announce its interest rate decision.