Here's how 8 Club stocks also in the Dow did during the average's best month since 1976

The Dow Industrials just chalked up the best month since 1976 — and out of the 30 stocks that make up the average, we hold eight of them in the Club portfolio. In fact, all three major U.S. equity benchmarks on Monday finished the month higher, but the blue-chip Dow was the standpoint performer, advancing 13.96% in October on the back of a four-week winning streak. For October, the S & P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq rose about 8% and 3.9%, respectively. A number of factors contributed to Wall Street's performance in October. In addition to generally improving sentiment, disappointing tech earnings also weighed more heavily on the S & P 500 and Nasdaq than the Dow. At the same time, solid earnings from Dow constituents such as Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX) and Club holding Honeywell (HON) gave credence to apparent rotation into sectors traditionally associated with value. They were one, two and three overall in the Dow for the month. Out of the eight Club holdings that are also in the 30-stock Dow, Honeywell was the best-performing name in October followed by Cisco Systems (CSCO). Here's how all of our stocks in the Dow did in the month. Honeywell shares rose 22.2% in October. The stock was having a nice month even before the company reported impressive quarterly numbers Thursday . In response to its big run recently, we trimmed our position Monday to lock in about a 34% profit and downgraded the stock to a 2 rating, meaning we'd wait for a pullback to purchase more. Cisco shares climbed 13.6% in the month, ending Monday's session at just over $44 and back near the levels we sold some back in early August . The networking company is set to report its fiscal first-quarter results Nov. 16. Salesforce (CRM) had the third-largest gain of the eight Club stocks in the Dow, rising 13% in October. Shares of the enterprise software maker were aided by news Oct. 18 that respected activist firm Starboard Value took a stake in the company and wants to see a sharper focus on expanding margins. Shares of Disney (DIS) climbed 12.9% over the past month. Given that move, we're pleased we stuck to our discipline on Sept. 29 and bought 25 shares around $97 of what we feel is an underappreciated company. The stock closed Monday more than $106 per share. Read more from the Club : With the Dow outperforming, here's how investors can harness the average Apple (AAPL) was the only mega-cap technology stock in our portfolio that we think delivered this earnings season . Shares of the iPhone maker rose 11% in October. There's been no change to our thinking that Apple is a stock to own for the long term, not trade. Procter & Gamble (PG) underperformed the Dow in October, but still finished the month in the green, up 6.7%. Shares of the consumer products giant saw most of their gains in the second half of October, following the company's strong earnings report Oct. 19 . Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares advanced 6.5% over the past month, also lagging the Dow. However, we added to our position Oct. 7 , buying 30 shares around $161 at what turned out to be roughly its lows of the month. Keep in mind that for the year, J & J has outperformed the Dow as investors have flocked to classic defensive pockets of the market like health care. J & J closed at nearly $174 on Monday. Our worst-performing stock in the Dow this month is Microsoft (MSFT), falling 0.3%. Shares of the tech giant had been up solidly in October — then it reported earnings Tuesday and fell more than 9% in the two sessions following the print. While we still like the stock for the long term, we also were disappointed with the quarter and forward guidance, including on expenses .

