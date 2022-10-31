Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed XPO Logistics , which beat third-quarter earnings estimates by 10 cents a share and reported a quarterly profit of $1.45 a share. The company is preparing to spin off its freight brokerage business. The experts also talked about Pfizer , as the stock is expected to post quarterly results before market open Tuesday. Other stocks mentioned include Meta and Google . Both of the tech giants are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.