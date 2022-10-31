The market should rally during this time of year, even as tech struggles and new leaders emerge

Stocks are heading into what is often the most favorable time of year. Even so, Big Tech names may continue to lag, while small caps and value may lead. For October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to close out its best month since 1976 and it has outperformed the tech-driven Nasdaq Composite by the highest pace in history, according to Bespoke Investment Group. That trend could continue, alongside the shakeout in tech. Nevertheless, the market could still end the year higher from here. "Just look at last week. You had all the mega caps [tech] with the exception of Apple doing poorly, and the market was doing fine," said Paul Hickey, cofounder of Bespoke. "You could say small cap value but you could also find within large cap, stocks that are relatively cheap. There are just more opportunities within the lower market cap space." Hickey notes that ultimately the Federal Reserve could set the course for the market. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point Wednesday, but market pros are hoping the Fed could indicate it is considering slowing the pace of hikes. Hickey said interest rates are a weight on technology stocks, but those companies don't have to lead for the market to advance. "Tech certainly was an underperformer during the bull market between the dot-com bust and the financial crisis," he said. Tech overshadowed For October, tech is up about 8% but energy overshadows it with a 25.5% increase. Communication services, which includes Alphabet and Meta Platforms, was down about 0.2% for the month. Stocks were lower Monday with the Nasdaq lagging, off by more than 1%. The Dow was down about 0.4%. The S & P 500 , on track for a nearly 8% gain for October, was off 0.7%. But the small cap Russell 2000 and the S & P 600 small cap value were up slightly for the day. Historically, the market has averaged gains in the final months of a mid-term election year. CFRA also points out that the trend has continued into the start of the next year. Since 1992, the S & P 500 has gained an average 15.2% in the November to April period during the third term of the presidential cycle. That compares to a 10.3% increase in the period for all years. "I still think this is a bear market rally driven by seasonals and the expectation the Fed may end up sounding a little less hawkish than they have been," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "We could do well in the next two quarters but I don't think we're done." Bank of America technical analysts note that the S & P 500 could gain 8.4% to 13.3% into the end of the year from the October low, based on mid-term year performance. That would put the S & P 500 into a range of 3,870 to 4,050, they note. If the S & P 500 performs as it has on average, it could rise to 3,950, the analysts note. A spotlight on value and small cap names "Small caps show leadership vs large caps," the Bank of America strategists wrote. "Sustaining a breakout above the August and March highs for the Russell 2000, relative to the SPX would confirm a 2022 bottom and small cap leadership into 2023." Specifically, the Russell 1000 Value looks set to break out from a double bottom, in 2020 and then in 2022, relative to the S & P 500. The Bank of America strategists note that would confirm continuing value leadership. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF is one way to play the trend. The Russell 1000 Growth already confirmed a a double top, versus value and the S & P 500, they added. The The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF represents Russell 1000 growth. The Bank of America strategists also note the Nasdaq 100 could form a "head and shoulders" bottom if it holds above 10,960. This is a chart pattern that emerges after a downtrend in the value of an asset or an index. Its completion suggests an upward trend may emerge. Above the neckline of 11,660 to 11,682, would confirm a bullish trend and a potential year-end rally. The Nasdaq 100 was down about 1% on Monday afternoon, trading around 11,430. Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, agrees small cap value could outperform, but he is skeptical stocks will rally into the end of the year. "My conviction is higher that [S & P 600] will outperform than it will go up in absolute terms," he said. "There's been a lot of talk about the seasonal pattern mid-term election strength. On average, even in the mid-term election cycle pattern, a bulk of the mid-term election rally is over by about Nov. 7 ... We've kind of fit the playbook. It is not so much that you get this huge rally post mid-November. You tend to get a lot of it in mid-October and early November."