World needs urgent assessment of the realities facing the energy system, BP CEO says

BP CEO Bernard Looney photographed in Texas on March 8, 2022. During a panel discussion on Oct. 31, 2022, Looney said his firm's strategy was to "to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system." F. Carter Smith | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BP's strategy is centered around investing in hydrocarbons whilst simultaneously putting money into the planned energy transition, the oil and gas supermajor's CEO said Monday. "What the world needs, more than ever right now, is a conversation and a series of actions that are involved in the practicalities and realities of today and tomorrow," Bernard Looney, who was appearing on a panel discussion moderated by CNBC's Hadley Gamble, said. "And by that I mean, our strategy as BP — which we're executing in the U.K., we're working on here in the Middle East and we're doing it in the United States and across the world — is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," he added. Speaking at the Adipec conference in Abu Dhabi, Looney said his company was "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions" whilst at the same time investing in "accelerating the energy transition." "And we're doing that in Britain, we're doing that in the United States, we're doing it here," he said, namechecking carbon capture, electric vehicle charging, hydrogen and offshore wind.

A major producer of oil and gas, BP says it's aiming to become a net-zero company by the year 2050 or before. It's one of many major firms to have made a net-zero pledge in recent years. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. The devil is in the detail and goals can often be light on the latter. Looney's comments on investing in hydrocarbons come at a time when high profile figures such as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres are making their feelings on fossil fuels known. In June, for example, Guterres slammed new funding for fossil fuel exploration. He described it as "delusional" and called for an abandonment of fossil fuel finance. Fossil fuels' effect on the environment is considerable. The United Nations says that, since the 19th century, "human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas."