What Cramer is watching Monday — October's stock pop, tech reign over, China's zero Covid

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 27, 2022 in New York City. Stocks continued their upward gains Thursday with the Dow rising nearly 400 points following a new GDP report that beat expectations. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

What I am looking at Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

Best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976? The end of tech tyranny is allowing others to gain aplenty, particularly lean industrials primed for infrastructure or travel or climate change. Worst: Pain at bloated big cap industrials and semiconductors could continue.

