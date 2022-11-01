CNBC Investing Club

Bullish on Estee Lauder, Starbucks, even as China set to hold back earnings

Paulina Likos
A girl drinks ice coffee in a Starbucks coffee shop in Tianjin, China.
Zhang Peng | LightRocket | Getty Images

Wall Street's worried China's draconian Covid-19 restrictions — which have weighed heavily on the world's second largest economy for nearly three years — could drag down earnings at Estee Lauder (EL) and Starbucks (SBUX) when the two U.S. companies report this week.

