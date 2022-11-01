CCTV Script 01/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 1, 2022.

There are two issues that require particular attention when President Biden proposes a windfall profits tax on energy companies. Firstly, energy companies report record profits. Secondly, the midterm elections are just around the corner.

Oil prices have fluctuated sharply this year and are near record highs at mid-year, allowing energy giants to make a handsome profit.

According to ExxonMobil, its third-quarter net profit was $19.7 billion, almost three times what it earned a year ago; it is almost on par with the profitability of the leading tech giant, Apple Inc. Meanwhile, Chevron, another energy giant, reported its second highest quarterly profit ever, $11.2 billion. Additionally, both companies' expected net margins for 2022 have increased dramatically since their pre-epidemic averages, nearly doubling.

It has been stated repeatedly by Biden that he is dissatisfied with the large profits made by energy companies. The oil companies were criticized for returning excess profits to shareholders instead of investing in production expansion to benefit ordinary consumers by reducing oil prices.

In the form of stock buybacks and dividends, four energy giants, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies, pay nearly $100 billion in dividends to shareholders each year. On the other hand, these companies have invested a total of just $80 billion in their core businesses.

ExxonMobil and Chevron CEOs responded to these criticisms in exclusive interviews with CNBC.

Darren Woods

Exxon Mobil CEO

"We don't cater to any specific political agenda, but instead look for these longer term fundamentals. And we recognize the political dynamics and try to help them address those without compromising And we recognize the political dynamics and try to help them address those without compromising what we believe are the long term, the right answers."

Mike Wirth, Chevron CEO

"To enhance our supplies in this country and our energy security. I think the best path is collaboration between the energy sector and policymakers. And we share the desire to have stable, well-supplied markets. Our industry has received mixed signals from the administration and in front seven Congress and the words and the actions don't always align."

The timing of Biden's statement is also noteworthy. Approximately a week from now, the United States will hold its midterm elections.

An NBC poll conducted in mid-October indicated that the high cost of living is one of several major issues affecting voters' minds. Energy prices play a crucial role within this context. Moreover, 52 percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the job performance of President Biden since his inauguration. There was only 45 percent satisfaction among respondents.

At this point in time, investors do not find Biden's discussion of windfall profits taxes particularly persuasive. Historically, whenever voters expressed their dissatisfaction with high oil prices, the government would bring up the issue. Some analysts have pointed out that Biden's move is purely political in nature.

In terms of policy feasibility, a new tax on oil profits must be approved by Congress. Even though the Democrats currently control both the House and Senate, their advantage is very slim, almost equal to that of the Republicans. The chances of this policy being passed are almost nonexistent unless the Democrats win a sweeping victory in next week's election.



