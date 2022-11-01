European stocks head for positive open as global markets focus on the Fed

European markets are heading for a positive start to the trading session on Tuesday with global investors focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which begins today.

The central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday when its meeting concludes.

Many on Wall Street are looking for a signal from the Federal Open Market Committee's statement or Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference that the Fed could pause its hikes or reduce their size in the coming months.

Elsewhere overnight, Asia-Pacific shares were higher led by Hong Kong stocks and U.S. futures were higher on Tuesday morning as traders look ahead to the Fed meeting.

European markets closed higher Monday despite euro zone GDP and inflation data pointing to further pain ahead for the 19-member bloc, with consumer price inflation soaring to a record high in October and growth slowing markedly in the third quarter.