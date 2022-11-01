Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead.

Here are his picks:

"You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.

He also echoed his sentiment that tech stocks are no longer market leaders, and should be avoided.

"When there was lots of free money sloshing around, you wanted to know how much free money you could get. That spigot's now closed, so why bother to figure out how much you can't get?" he said.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Constellation Brands, Eli Lilly, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.