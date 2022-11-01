Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Johnson & Johnson after it agreed to acquire a heart pump making company for $16.6 billion . Abiomed 's stock skyrocketed 50% Tuesday following the announcement. The experts also talked about Uber , whose stock popped 12% Tuesday after the ride share company beat revenue estimates and gave strong fourth-quarter guidance . Other stocks mentioned include Eli Lilly and Capital One . LLY and JNJ are both currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.