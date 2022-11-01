'Nearly risk-free' I bonds now pay 6.89%—here's why they 'could still be a good investment'

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Tuesday announced Series I savings bonds — also known simply as I bonds — will pay a 6.89% annual interest rate through April 2023, down from the 9.62% the paid to those who purchased from May through the end of October.

It's the third-highest rate since I bonds debuted in 1998, but that may feel like a bit of a consolation prize for those who attempted to lock in the 9.62% rate last-minute. Investor traffic flooded and ultimately crashed TreasuryDirect — the site that exclusively sells these bonds — in the days leading up to the interest rate change, which occurs every six months.

But if you missed out, all is not lost. In fact, buying these bonds could still be a wise choice for you, even at the lower rate, says Naveen Neerukonda, a certified financial planner with PVA Financial in Chicago, Illinois.

"[I bonds] could still be a good investment for the short- to medium-term," he says. "Even though most people expect inflation to come down, they still offer attractive yield given their nearly risk-free nature."

Here's what you need to know.