Taylor Swift holds all top 10 spots in Billboard Hot 100 as she announces first major tour in nearly 5 years

Taylor Swift performs on the stage in concert at Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 30, 2014 in Shanghai, China.

Taylor Swift said Tuesday she's heading back out on tour, as she occupies all of the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with songs from her new album "Midnights."

She is the first artist to ever achieve the Billboard feat. Her album has enjoyed massive success since its midnight release on Oct. 21. The song "Anti-Hero" has the top spot, followed by "Lavender Haze" and "Maroon." Two official music videos for "Bejeweled" and "Anti-Hero" have combined over 60 million views on YouTube since the album's release.

Swift also announced her next tour, her first in nearly five years. "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" is scheduled for 27 dates at U.S. stadiums beginning in March. Swift said international dates will be announced soon. She described it as "a journey through all the musical eras of my career."

Her "Reputation" tour in 2018 broke records at the time.

Along with "Midnights," Swift has yet to tour with her albums "Folklore" and "Evermore" which were released in 2021. She also released "Red (Taylor's Version)" and "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" the same year, as she looks to reclaim the rights to her early works.

Swift has an ongoing feud with music executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. Borchetta's Big Machine Records released all of her album's through 2017's "Reputation." She said their business practices were exploitative.

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift wrote in a Tumblr post in 2019.

"Midnights" was released under Republic Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, and was produced by Swift and Bleachers' Jack Antonoff.