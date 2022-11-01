These are JPMorgan's favorite stocks heading into November

A day after the major stock averages posted strong gains for October, JPMorgan is kicking off the new month with its latest picks, with one addition for near-term investors. The firm's Analyst Focus List is a compilation of its analysts' favorite names for various investment strategies, and it gets a refresh every month. Almost all the stocks included have overweight ratings and are recommended for growth or value strategies. There are two near-term ideas included. For November, the analysts removed a handful of stocks, including First Republic , and added just one: the cancer treatment developer BioAtla . Here are some of the firm's other favorites heading into the new month: BioAtla is down about 65% for the year but analyst Brian Cheng says the stock has a lot of potential from a data catalyst in lung cancer in the near term. JPMorgan included the stock for a near-term strategy and put a $23 price target on it. The shares closed at $6.89 Monday, meaning the firm sees a more than 200% potential surge. Other than BioAtla, the one name listed for a near-term strategy is Regions Financial . Analyst Vivek Juneja said it's better positioned for net interest income growth thanks to higher excess liquidity and is less reliant on markets-related revenue. McDonald's , Allstate , AbbVie and Qualcomm are among the value stocks that are in the mix. Growth names include Honeywell , Dollar Tree , Amazon and Sunrun . JPMorgan sees Sunrun's shares more than doubling to $55.