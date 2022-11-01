Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Amazon, Nike, Monster, AMD, Carvana, CVS & more

Here are Tuesday's biggest calls on Wall Street: Bank of America reinstates Deckers as buy Bank of America called Deckers a "rare, consistent compounder." "We have confidence the brand will continue to be a leader in the specialty run/walk category, as sell through trends based on our channel checks remain robust." Read more about this call here. Deutsche Bank reiterates Amazon as buy Deutsche said "macro challenges are no doubt pressuring ad budgets" for Amazon, but the company continues to be well positioned. "Consistent with Amazon's earnings, conversations with advertisers suggested the demand environment remained strong for the majority of 3Q, but tightened a bit exiting the quarter, especially in discretionary categories." Morgan Stanley reiterates Apple as overweight Morgan Stanley said in a review of Apple's annual report that this is the first time in "at least 5 years that the App Store was not Apple's #1 or #2 Services driver for the fiscal year." " Apple's 10-K highlights that the three largest drivers of Services net sales growth in FY22 were: 1) advertising, 2) cloud services, and 3) App Store." Barclays upgrades First Solar to equal weight from underweight Barclays said it sees strength in bookings for the company. "Demand for domestically-manufactured products support FSLR's pricing power while its almost sold-out status through 2026 kicks the concern about potential ASP deterioration down the road Credit Suisse downgrades Charles Schwab to neutral from outperform Credit Suisse downgraded the stock mainly on valuation. "We Downgrade SCHW to Neutral (from Outperform) – As client cash sorting angst is now assuaged, in our view, while high-quality nature of the platform is better understood. Our proprietary valuation work suggests the stock is trading around fair value." Read more about this call here . JPMorgan upgrades Carvana to neutral from underweight JPMorgan said in its upgrade of the stock that risks are now better understood. "Survivability, however, is not a reason to own shares and we believe CVNA is not out of the woods yet, as used car fundamentals remain weak and we don't see a V-shaped recovery in the industry, particularly given challenging supply dynamics in the medium-term for 1-5 yr old cars and negative equity risk." Read more about this call here . JPMorgan upgrades Monster to outperform from neutral JPMorgan said the beverage giant has an "attractive narrative." "We think MNST is well positioned into 2023E from both organic top-line (and bottom-line perspectives. Profitability will likely remain subdued in Q322 and Q422, but with aluminum costs alleviating and more efficient logistics back to clusters, we think the glass is half full ahead." Read more about this call here. RBC downgrades Union Pacific to underperform from sector perform RBC said in its downgrade of Union Pacific that it sees "weak operating performance." "We note that persistent network issues are also driving volume underperformance versus expectations." Cowen initiates Legend Biotech as outperform Cowen said it's bullish on Legend's pipeline of products. "With early-stage pipeline and strong technology platform, we expect shares to outperform." BMO reiterates Nike as outperform BMO said gross margin concerns for Nike are overdone. "We believe NKE took a large inventory charge in 4Q China, driving much-better-than-feared 1Q China GM. We wonder if it initiated the same strategy domestically last quarter, which, if correct, could suggest better-than-feared GM (gross margins) ahead." UBS reiterates Peloton as sell UBS said its analysis shows that app user growth has slowed for Peloton. "App analysis says … adoption levels down in Sept/early Oct'22 after stabilization in July." Canaccord downgrades Stryker to hold from buy Canaccord said Stryker shares will be range bound for the foreseeable future. "Top-line strength muted by macro pressures; we still like the story long-term but stepping to the sidelines for now." Raymond James adds CVS to the top picks list Raymond James said shares of CVS look attractive. "We are adding CVS : While we continue to like UNH long-term, we think CVS offers an attractive opportunity at the moment given depressed expectations after a series of bad headlines, with the company currently trading at 10x 2023E EPS. Bank of America reiterates Advanced Micro Devices as buy Bank of America said shares of AMD are attractive heading into earnings Tuesday afternoon. "Path to recovery likely needs one more trim, valuation still attractive." Argus downgrades Skechers to hold from buy Argus said in its downgrade of the stock that it's concerned about supply chain issues. "We expect Skechers to face continued supply-chain disruptions along with pressure from COVID lockdowns in China."