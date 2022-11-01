Treasury Department announces new Series I bond rate of 6.89% for the next six months

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Tuesday announced Series I bonds will pay 6.89% annual interest through April 2023, down from the 9.62% yearly rate offered since May.

It's the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998, and investors may lock in this rate for six months by purchasing anytime before the end of April.

"The rate of 6.89% is another very competitive rate for the I bond compared to other conservative alternatives," said Ken Tumin, founder and editor of DepositAccounts.com, which tracks I bonds, among other assets.

Backed by the U.S. government, I bonds don't lose value and earn monthly interest with two parts: a fixed rate, which stays the same after purchase, and a variable rate, which changes every six months based on inflation.

While early estimates for the I bond rate were 6.48%, the new rate includes a 0.4% increase for the fixed portion of the rate, based on higher Treasury inflation-protected securities yields, Tumin said.



More from Personal Finance:

Here's what the inverted yield curve means for your portfolio

Demand for Series I bonds crashes TreasuryDirect ahead of key deadline to secure 9.62% rate

TreasuryDirect sold more than $27 billion in Series I bonds since Nov. 1. Now it's getting a makeover

TreasuryDirect announces new rates every May and November.

You can purchase the assets online through TreasuryDirect, limited to $10,000 per calendar year for individuals. You can also use your federal tax refund to buy an extra $5,000 in paper I bonds.

On Oct. 28, TreasuryDirect crashed as investors rushed to meet the deadline to lock in the 9.62% annual rate for six months. A department spokesperson said the traffic put "significant pressure and strain on the 20-year-old TreasuryDirect application."

Despite technical issues, TreasuryDirect sold a record $994 million of I bonds on Oct. 28, nearly as much in a single day as were sold in three years from 2018 to 2020.