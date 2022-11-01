A state-by-state guide to where you're guaranteed paid time off for voting—and where you aren't

Election Day is coming up yet again and, if you're not one of the millions of Americans who has already cast a ballot, you might be wondering: Does my boss have to give me time off to vote?

It depends on where you live. Federal law doesn't require employers to give employees any time off to vote, much less paid time off. Instead, the laws vary from state to state: Just 29 states and the District of Columbia currently require employers to give employees time off to vote in general elections.

Only 23 of them require that you actually get paid for that time, and those rules also vary by state. Some require up to three hours of paid time off, while other states leave it up to employers to determine what constitutes a "reasonable amount of time to vote."

That leaves 21 states where your employer is not required to offer you any time off in order to cast your ballot next week.

Here's a state-by-state guide:

States that mandate paid time off for voting

Alaska (no time limit specified in the law)

Arizona (3 hours)

California (2 hours)

Colorado (2 hours)

District of Columbia (2 hours)

Georgia (2 hours)

Hawaii (2 hours, and employers may request proof of voting)

Iowa (3 hours)

Kansas (2 hours)

Maryland (2 hours)

Minnesota (no time limit specified)

Missouri (3 hours, and employers may request proof of voting)

Nebraska (2 hours)

Nevada (between 1 and 3 hours, depending on travel distance to your polling place.)

New Mexico (2 hours)

New York (as much time as employers deem necessary)

Ohio (a "reasonable" amount of time as determined by employers, and only for salaried employees)

Oklahoma (2 hours, with more time for travel to your polling place if necessary)

South Dakota (2 hours)

Tennessee (3 hours)

Texas (no time limit specified)

Utah (2 hours at the beginning or end of your work shift)

West Virginia (3 hours, and employers may request proof of voting)

Wyoming (1 hour outside of your meal break, and employers may request proof of voting)

States that mandate unpaid time off for voting

Alabama (1 hour)

Arkansas (amount of time is up to your employer)

Illinois (2 hours)

Kentucky (4 hours, and employers may request proof of voting)

Massachusetts (the first two hours that polls are open)

Wisconsin (3 hours)

States that don't mandate any time off to vote

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Idaho

Indiana

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

North Dakota, which has a law "encouraging" companies to give employees time to vote, but doesn't actually require them to do so

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

What you should expect from your employer, regardless of where you live

Lawmakers have tried — and failed — in the past to pass legislation that would make paid time off for voting a federal requirement.

"Voting should not be a luxury that only the well-off can afford," Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) said in April, when he and a group of House Democrats introduced legislation that would require all U.S. employers to give employees at least two hours of paid leave to vote in federal elections.

That bill has yet to be brought up for a vote in Congress.

Of course, any individual company can — and should — opt to give its workers paid time off to vote, says Johnny Taylor Jr., CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a professional association based in Alexandria, Virginia.

That's because it boosts employee morale at a minimal expense to the company. "It signals a commitment to patriotism and the responsibility to vote," Taylor tells CNBC Make It, adding that there's little harm to a company in showing support for the idea that "voting matters."