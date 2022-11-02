Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Pedestrians cross a road in front of an electronic quotation board displaying the numbers of company stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on May 13, 2021.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors brace for another likely 75-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.11% and the Topix was 0.11% higher. Fast Retailing is set to report sales for Uniqlo in Japan.

The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.19% and the Kosdaq was 0.58% lower. South Korea's inflation inched higher to 5.7% in October, higher than 5.6% forecasted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.15% higher, bucking the trend in the region. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.