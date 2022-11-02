Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer and technology officer resigns

A security guard stands next to a Bed Bath & Beyond sign at the entrance to a New York City store location.

Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned, marking the latest leadership change at the embattled retailer.

Masood also held the role of chief technology officer. His resignation is effective as of Dec. 2, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bed Bath & Beyond said the departure is "not the result of any disagreement" with the company on any matter relating to its operations, practices or financial statements.

It is the latest in a series of leadership changes at the company. In June, Bed Bath's board pushed out Chief Executive Mark Tritton and Chief Merchandising Officer Joe Hartsig. Its chief accounting officer resigned and the company eliminated the chief operating officer and chief stores officer roles this summer. Former CFO Gustavo Arnal died by suicide in September.

Last week, Bed Bath appointed interim CEO Sue Gove, who stepped into the role after Tritton's departure, to the post permanently. Bed Bath is still looking for a new chief financial officer after tapping its chief accounting officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer, earlier this fall.

The shifts come at a critical moment for Bed Bath & Beyond, which is gearing up for the key holiday season and working to reverse dwindling sales and inventory strains. The company has closed stores, laid off workers and secured new financing as part of its turnaround efforts.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for support and assistance from a trained counselor.