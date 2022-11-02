CCTV Script 02/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 2, 2022.

There is a general consensus in the market that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points this week, taking the federal funds rate to 3.75% to 4%. Investing attention is focused on the Fed's rate hike path. What signals will it send after this week's meeting?

According to CNBC's latest survey of Fed rate hike expectations, investors expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points in December and at 4.83 percent in March.

Michael Schumacher, Wells Fargo's head of macro strategy, predicts a short-term rally if Powell's speech this week hints a 50 basis point rate hike next month.

Wells Fargo's Michael Schumacher

"If people get just a whiff of an idea that, hey, maybe it's the last 75. And I can't believe we're talking about 50. And you'll get a fairly short term rally, let's say in risk and long term treasuries, that kind of thing. Treasuries, that kind of thing."

However, many analysts argue that the Fed is still too early to switch from hawk to dove. There are still two employment reports and two inflation reports to be released before the December meeting, and the Fed must take into account more economic data before making its final decision regarding a rate hike in December.

John Lipsky, NBER Chair

"The Fed started late, underestimated the force of inflation, needed to gain credibility and to convince investors that they were serious about raising rates and about acting on inflation. I wouldn't expect that the Fed will do much more than insist on data dependence going forward and insist on a seriousness and hitting their inflation, longer term inflation targets."

Then let's look at the data. The two major concerns of the Fed, employment and inflation, preclude a monetary policy change at this time.

According to the latest job openings data released by the U.S. Department of Labor, currently, each open position corresponds to 0.5 job seekers who are seeking employment, indicating that the imbalance between supply and demand in the labor market has not been significantly alleviated. As a result of wage inflation, the Federal Reserve's efforts to curtail inflation will be offset.

Further, the core consumer price index, which reflects both the breadth and depth of inflation, indicates that inflation has spread from manufacturing to services.

Various borrowing costs throughout the U.S. economy are influenced by the federal funds rate, including credit cards, mortgages, mortgage and car loan rates, and others. Therefore, the market may react violently if the Fed is too hawkish. Retail investors, economists, and portfolio managers are concerned about defaults in the credit markets and liquidity in the Treasury market, according to the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey.

Currently, the Federal Reserve plans to continue raising interest rates in order to slow the job market and cool the demand side of the economy. In other words, a rise in the unemployment rate is necessary to break the inflationary spiral caused by rising wages. As a result, a recession may be unavoidable. What kind of situation will the Fed face then?

Wells Fargo's Michael Schumacher

"Inflation's down, but still high. Unemployment is up, maybe it's four and a half, maybe it's 5%. Equities? Not so good. What do you do if you're the Fed? One thing you do for sure is get a lot of pushback from Congress.... it's going to intensify quite a bit. It's going to put the Fed in a really tough spot. So if unemployment does hit up to four and a half or 5%, Does Powell really hang in and fight inflation? It's an open question. I think he will want to. The rest of the committee? We're not sure. "



