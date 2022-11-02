Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I don't want to own Taiwan Semiconductor

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company."

Cerence Inc: "In a market like this, it can go to $13, $12. If you can take that level of pain, you can absolutely buy it, because it is a good company."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd: "I think long-term. I don't want to own it."

Matterport Inc: "It's a $3 stock. So you think, 'well, how much can you lose?' I've got bad news. The answer is $3."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

