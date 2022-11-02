Cramer's lightning round: I don't want to own Taiwan Semiconductor

Loading chart...

Edwards Lifesciences Corp : "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson . They bought the better heart-valve company."



Cerence Inc : "In a market like this, it can go to $13, $12. If you can take that level of pain, you can absolutely buy it, because it is a good company."



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd : "I think long-term. I don't want to own it."



Matterport Inc : "It's a $3 stock. So you think, 'well, how much can you lose?' I've got bad news. The answer is $3." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

