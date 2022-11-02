CNBC Pro

Goldman says humanoid robots will be a $6 billion market in 10 years – How to play the growing trend

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

Nearshoring represents 'a lifetime opportunity' to invest in Mexico, BofA says. How to play it
CNBC ProNearshoring represents 'a lifetime opportunity' to invest in Mexico, BofA says. How to play it
Fred Imbert
The lithium-ion battery is the 'cornerstone' technology of our future. Cowen's stocks to play it
CNBC ProThe lithium-ion battery is the 'cornerstone' technology of our future. Cowen's stocks to play it
Alex Harring
Another day, another recent IPO exits the public market. How to pick who might be next
CNBC ProAnother day, another recent IPO exits the public market. How to pick who might be next
Christina Cheddar Berk
Read More