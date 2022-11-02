Here's how often you should change your toothbrush—and what can happen if you don't, according to a dentist at UCLA

When was the last time you changed your toothbrush? If you can't recall, then you may need to throw "old reliable" away today.

Oral hygiene is so much more important than most people realize, says Michelle Kelman, lecturer at UCLA School of Dentistry and an advisor at Flossy.com.

"You have to remember that oral medicine is a part of medicine, and that's something that's forgotten. Dentistry tends to be treated like that thing on the side," Kelman tells CNBC Make It.

In severe cases, not taking care of your teeth can lead to serious health conditions like heart disease and diabetes, she notes.

And though changing your toothbrush isn't the biggest puzzle piece for stellar oral health, there can be consequences for keeping the same toothbrush for too long.

Here's everything you need to know about when you should swap out your toothbrush and why. Plus, other oral hygiene tips from Kelman.