Is the era of flexible working over? LinkedIn data shows it might be

Those who have gotten used to flexible working might soon have a rude awakening.

The amount of remote job postings on LinkedIn are falling, according to new data released by the platform. In the U.S. for example, the share of postings with remote roles has declined by 5 percentage points since April, when they peaked at 20% of postings.

While this is still much higher than the pre-pandemic average of 2%, it is a stark contrast to what employees want, Josh Graff, managing director for the EMEA and LATAM regions at LinkedIn, told CNBC Make It.

"Professionals now value flexibility in the workplace very highly — it consistently lists among the most important priorities for employees after compensation, along with skills development and work-life balance," he said.

Despite the drop in remote working jobs in the U.S., these postings are still receiving over half of the total applications as of September, LinkedIn's data shows.

The research shows that countries around the world follow a similar pattern — in the U.K., remote jobs make up 14.6% of opportunities, but get 20.2% of total applications and in India, the 11.3% of available remote roles are being sent 20.3% of resumes.