Netflix is rolling out its $7 ad-supported tier. Here's how to change your plan

Move over "Stranger Things," the next big Netflix hit may just be commercials.

The streaming giant on Thursday is rolling out its cheapest membership tier, dubbed "Basic With Ads."

The new tier will cost $6.99 per month, which makes it a full $3 cheaper than Netflix's current cheapest plan, the $9.99 Basic plan.

It's Netflix's first foray into the ad-supported space — the streamer has for years resisted putting any advertising on its platform.

The company's plan arrives on Nov. 3, a month before rival streaming service Disney+ will introduce its own ad-supported tier, and competes with ad-supported plans from services like Hulu and Peacock.

The plan's launch comes as Netflix is preparing to crack down on password sharing on its platform.

Beginning next year, Netflix will push people who borrow accounts to create their own, and will also give account-holders who share their passwords the ability to pay extra to have friends and family on their accounts.

Here's what you need to know about Netflix's Basic With Ads tier.