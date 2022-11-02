Qualcomm revenue up 22% but shares fall on first-quarter guidance

Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference on May 2, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Qualcomm shares fell 6% in extended trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported in-line fourth-quarter earnings and a small revenue beat but offered poor first-quarter guidance.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: $3.13 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.13 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$3.13 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.13 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $11.39 billion, adjusted, vs. $11.37 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Overall revenue grew 22% year over year in the quarter that ended Sept. 25, according to a statement.

With respect to guidance, Qualcomm called for fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.25 to $2.45 per share on $9.2 billion to $10 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $3.42 and revenue of $12.02 billion.

"Given the uncertainty caused by the macroeconomic environment, we are updating our guidance for calendar year 2022 3G/4G/5G handset volumes from a year-over-year mid-single-digit percentage decline, to a low double-digit percentage decline," Qualcomm said in the report.

"The rapid deterioration in demand and easing of supply constraints across the semiconductor industry have resulted in elevated channel inventory."

Revenue in Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, or QCT category, which includes smartphone chips, radio frequency front-end components, automotive chips and internet of things devices, totaled $9.9 billion. That was up 28%, and it's more than the $9.87 billion consensus among analysts polled by StreetAccount.

Within the QCT segment, revenue from mobile handsets came to $6.6 billion, up 40% and a hair above the StreetAccount consensus of $6.59 billion.

The Qualcomm Technology Licensing, or QTL, segment produced $1.44 billion in revenue, which was up 8% but lower than the $1.58 billion StreetAccount consensus.

During the quarter, Qualcomm said it had extended a patent-licensing agreement with Samsung through 2030, and Arm, whose chip architectures Qualcomm relies on, filed suit against Qualcomm over breach of license agreements and trademark infringement.

Notwithstanding the after-hours move, Qualcomm shares are down 37% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 index is down 20% over the same period.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 4:45 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

