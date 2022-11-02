Live updates: Follow along as the Federal Reserve announces its market-moving rate decision

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce that it is raising its fed funds target rate range by three-quarters of a point.

The Fed is also widely expected to signal that it could slow down the pace of rate hikes, and the market is pricing in a good chance of a smaller 50 basis point hike for December. A basis point equals 0.01 of a percentage point.

If the Fed decides to signal smaller hikes are coming, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could be the messenger when he briefs the media at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Powell could make such a comment in response to a question, according to Jim Caron of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. But Caron stresses that Powell will not provide a definitive comment.

"He's going to hide behind the data," said Caron. The strategist said Powell will have to be careful in how he crafts the statement because he could raise market expectations for a less aggressive Fed.

"It's very hard for him not to get himself in trouble just in the normal course of discourse to say we are going to step down if the inflation data weakens,'" he said.

The hike would be the fourth 75 basis point hike in a row.

--Patti Domm