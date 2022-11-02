Ukraine's first lady urges West to provide more weapons to help Kyiv prepare for winter war

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during at opening night of Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal on November 1, 2022.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska on Wednesday called on Western leaders to offer more military support as the country continues to defend itself against Russia's onslaught.

Zelenska urged the international community not to grow fatigued by the war, saying allied countries must fight the aggressor together.

"I understand that these are outside the duties of first ladies, but we are already outside the normal protocols because of the war," Zelenska told CNBC's Karen Tso, according to a translation.

"Ukraine needs more weapons, more military assistance," she said, calling specifically for air defense missiles.

"We want to take our children to school without fear, without worrying that a missile will strike us at any time. We need weapons for our soldiers to fight and it all comes, we are very grateful for that," Zelenska added.