CNBC Investing Club

We still see Estee Lauder shares as a buy on weakness despite downbeat guidance

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Justin Chin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Estee Lauder (EL) reported a better-than-expected fiscal first quarter, but a downbeat forecast for the rest of its fiscal year sent shares lower Wednesday. However, if not for our Club trading restrictions, we would have been buyers on the weakness.

More In Analysis

Wells Fargo, Ford and Apple are in the news. Here's our take on the Club stocks
CNBC Investing ClubWells Fargo, Ford and Apple are in the news. Here's our take on the Club stocks
Paulina Likosan hour ago
We're impressed with health insurer Humana's solid quarter and rosy outlook for next year
CNBC Investing ClubWe're impressed with health insurer Humana's solid quarter and rosy outlook for next year
Zev Fima3 min ago
2 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks await Fed decision, Club earnings recap
CNBC Investing Club2 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks await Fed decision, Club earnings recap
Krystal Hur3 hours ago
Read More