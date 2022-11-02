Here’s how to adjust your portfolio as the Fed hikes interest rates again

After another 0.75 percentage interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, financial experts have tips for investors amid volatility in the stock and bond markets.

Continuing to fight inflation, the central bank on Wednesday announced its fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase.

The latest move comes after annual inflation rose more than expected in September, climbing by 8.2% on a 12-month basis, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Fed's series of interest rate hikes have also affected government bond yields, creating a so-called inverted yield curve, which happens when shorter-term bonds have higher yields than bonds with longer maturities.

Following the Fed's decision, the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was around 4.468%, paying more than the 10-year Treasury at 3.986%.

While some experts believe certain yield curve inversions may forecast a future recession, financial advisors say the economic conditions may also provide timely options for investors.

"There are absolutely opportunities present with an inverted yield curve," said Andrew Fincher, a certified financial planner at VLP Financial Advisors in Vienna, Virginia.