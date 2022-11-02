WWE ends investigation into alleged misconduct by Vince McMahon

World Wrestling Entertainment said Wednesday that a special committee investigating alleged misconduct and secret payments by former CEO Vince McMahon had disbanded.

"The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded," the company said in a securities filing. "Management is working with the Board of Directors to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation."

McMahon retired in July after WWE said he had paid out nearly $20 million in previously unrecorded expenses.

Almost $15 million were paid to settle sexual misconduct allegations from four women against McMahon over the past 16 years. He paid $5 million to Donald Trump's now-defunct foundation through donations in 2007 and 2009.

WWE has suggested that the hush money payments are under investigation by other entities.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.