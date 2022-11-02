Xpeng electric car deliveries drop in October to half of Nio's

Xpeng said deliveries of its newly launched G9 SUV surged in October from September, despite a drop in the brand's overall monthly deliveries.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car startup Xpeng delivered about half the number of cars that rivals Nio and Li Auto did in October, according to company statements Tuesday.

While the two other startups reported monthly deliveries of more than 10,000 each, Xpeng said it delivered just 5,101 cars — a third-straight month of decline.

Xpeng shares fell by 3% in U.S. trading overnight. Nio's rose by 0.4% and Li Auto shares jumped by 6.9%.

China's electric car market is highly competitive. Older automakers BYD and Tesla lead monthly deliveries by far, while new entrant Huawei claims its Aito brand has topped the 10,000-a-month mark less than a year since launch.

Deliveries of Xpeng's best-selling model, the P7 sedan, halved from September to October, with just over 2,100 units delivered last month. The company's newly launched G9 SUV saw deliveries surge from 184 units in September to 623 units in October.

Xpeng said mass deliveries of the G9 began on Oct. 27. The company has said it expects the new model to become its best-selling car next year.