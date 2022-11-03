CNBC Investing Club

2 takeaways from our daily meeting: Selling in an overbought market, updates on 3 holdings

Krystal Hur@kryshur

More In Analysis

There's no good reason to allocate more capital to chipmaker Qualcomm right now
CNBC Investing ClubThere's no good reason to allocate more capital to chipmaker Qualcomm right now
Zev Fima
AMD's big bet to further move beyond chips for PCs has 'gone very well,' CEO says
CNBC Investing ClubAMD's big bet to further move beyond chips for PCs has 'gone very well,' CEO says
Kevin Stankiewicz
We still see Estee Lauder shares as a buy on weakness despite downbeat guidance
CNBC Investing ClubWe still see Estee Lauder shares as a buy on weakness despite downbeat guidance
Jeff Marks
Read More