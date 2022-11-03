CCTV Script 03/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 3, 2022.

In summary, the Fed conveyed three important signals to the market: the pace of interest rate hikes may slow down, but it is still premature to pause, and interest rates may peak higher than anticipated. The overnight market reaction was also very interesting, with the three major stock indexes rising first, then falling.

Following the Fed's statement that it may soon slow down rate hikes, stocks initially rose, but then fell back sharply as Powell reiterated his determination to lower inflation. Initial gains on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were about 60 points, but they were soon erased. Additionally, the S&P 500 closed down 2.5% after its initial surge, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.36%.

Bob Diamond, CEO of Atlas-Commerce Capital, argued in an interview with CNBC that the Federal Reserve must also be closely watching the market's reaction.

Bob Diamond, CEO of Atlas Merchant Capital

"I think they'd be reasonably pleased that it's kind of landing where they want, they want to keep their options open to continue to raise rates. ... But our view is that inflation has peaked. So we have a tough year ahead in terms of, you know, continued correction in the economy."

Diamond believes U.S. inflation has peaked, but the economy hasn't bottomed yet. He expects the Fed to continue to raise interest rates by 50 to 75 basis points in December and keep rates at that level for a period of time to see how the economy evolves.

Fed's statement and Powell's press conference suggest that the Fed is finding a delicate balance, according to analysts. On the one hand, it needs to suggest to the market that future rate hikes may not be too aggressive; on the other hand, it also needs to emphasize its determination to fight inflation. Some investors pointed out that even a major shift in Fed policy, from raising rates to lowering them, would by no means mean that a bull market is imminent.

Kevin Gordon, Charles Schwab senior investment research manager

"You know, we've never been in the camp that a pivot to cuts would be bullish, because the only scenario that that would happen and would need to happen, especially when we're now in an environment of aggressive rate hikes is significant deterioration in the economy and or the labor market."

Also, some investors believe that market sentiment will really turn only if inflation data slips and CEO confidence rises, and so far no signs have emerged.

Market participants will be paying close attention to this Friday's non-farm payrolls report, which will reveal whether the recent series of rate hikes really slowed economic growth and helped lower inflation. Another focus will be the midterm election held in the United States next week. Investors focus on how the midterm election will affect U.S. economic and legislative policy in 2023 and beyond.

There have been concerns among economists that if the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive monetary tightening, it could increase the risk of an economic downturn and trigger instability in financial markets.

Currently, there is also a perception in the market that inflationary pressures in the U.S. are driven more by companies chasing extra profits than by rising wages. In the U.S. restaurant and hotel industry, for example, productivity-adjusted wage costs have risen between 5% and 6% since the end of 2019, while restaurant and hotel prices have increased by about 16%.

In addition, the power of public opinion has contributed to consumers' "tolerance" of price increases. Consumers seem to have accepted the "inflation" narrative as it has flooded all media platforms.



